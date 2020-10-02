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ELANA FREELAND IONIZED SKIES AND TRANSHUMANISM
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138 views • October 02, 2020
Elana Freeland is a writer, ghostwriter, and lecturer who researches and writes on Deep State issues like geoengineering, MK-ULTRA, ritual abuse, targeting, and invasive electromagnetic weapons (Nexus, October 2014). She is best known for Chemtrails, HAARP, and the Full Spectrum Dominance of Planet Earth (Feral House, June 2014) and Under An Ionized Sky: From Chemtrails to Space Fence Lockdown (Feral House, February 2018), and is now finishing the third book in the series about how synthetic biology and Transhumanism are connected to the nanotechnology being delivered by geoengineering, GMO foods, and vaccinations. SEE https://www.elanafreeland.com/
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