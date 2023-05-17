Nicole: The CCP’s primary target for infiltration in the U.S. is the federal government agencies including the White House, Department of Justice, and FBI

https://gettr.com/post/p2h9p2vb344
5/16/2023 【Nicole on The John Fredericks Show】Nicole: The CCP’s primary target for infiltration in the U.S. is the federal government agencies including the White House, Department of Justice, and Federal Bureau of Investigation.
#CCPinfiltration #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
5/16/2023 【妮可做客The John Fredericks节目】妮可：中共对美国最想渗透的目标群体就是白宫、司法部、联邦调查局等美国联邦政府部门
#中共渗透 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
