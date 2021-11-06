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Dr. Sam Bailey: Secrets of Influenza - Does Influenza even spread between humans?
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291 views • November 06, 2021
Dr. Sam Bailey: Secrets of Influenza - Does Influenza even spread between humans?
Does Influenza even spread between humans? Dr Sam looks into the scientific evidence behind Influenza transmission.
For the record, this is how SCIENTIFIC reasoning works. Much of what is deemed 'science' today is little more than manipulation, careerism and/or commercial hucksterism. What a relief it is to listen to Dr. Bailey's voice of reason!
RNA sequencing and PCR testing, with absence of clinical diagnosis, are the perfect combo to induce absolutist societal madness...
References
Reassessing the Global Mortality Burden of the 1918 Influenza Pandemic: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti... 2. World population estimates: https://www.census.gov/data/tables/ti... 3. Virus Mania - 3rd Edition 4. Pale Rider: The Spanish Flu of 1918 and How It Changed the World: https://theworthyhouse.com/2018/11/15... 5. Experiments Upon Volunteers to Determine the Cause and Mode of Spread of Influenza, Boston, November and December, 1918: https://quod.lib.umich.edu/f/flu/3750... 6. Flu - Gina Kolata: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/7... 7. Influenza - Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Influen... 8. Influenza virus-related critical illness: pathophysiology and epidemiology: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti... 9. Textbook of Influenza , 2nd Edition - Webster, et al 10. Probable limited person-to-person transmission of highly pathogenic avian influenza A (H5N1) virus in China: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/la... 11. Transmission routes of respiratory viruses among humans: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti... 12. Exposure to influenza virus aerosols during routine patient care: https://academic.oup.com/jid/article/... 13. Influenza Virus in Human Exhaled Breath: An Observational Study: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti... 14. Viable influenza A virus in airborne particles expelled during coughs versus exhalations: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti... 15. Detection and Isolation of Airborne Influenza A H3N2 Virus Using a Sioutas Personal Cascade Impactor Sampler: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti... 16. The Transmission of Epidemic Influenza - R. E. Hope-Simpson: https://www.springer.com/gp/book/9780...
source:
Dr. Sam Bailey
Does Influenza even spread between humans? Dr Sam looks into the scientific evidence behind Influenza transmission.
For the record, this is how SCIENTIFIC reasoning works. Much of what is deemed 'science' today is little more than manipulation, careerism and/or commercial hucksterism. What a relief it is to listen to Dr. Bailey's voice of reason!
RNA sequencing and PCR testing, with absence of clinical diagnosis, are the perfect combo to induce absolutist societal madness...
References
Reassessing the Global Mortality Burden of the 1918 Influenza Pandemic: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti... 2. World population estimates: https://www.census.gov/data/tables/ti... 3. Virus Mania - 3rd Edition 4. Pale Rider: The Spanish Flu of 1918 and How It Changed the World: https://theworthyhouse.com/2018/11/15... 5. Experiments Upon Volunteers to Determine the Cause and Mode of Spread of Influenza, Boston, November and December, 1918: https://quod.lib.umich.edu/f/flu/3750... 6. Flu - Gina Kolata: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/7... 7. Influenza - Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Influen... 8. Influenza virus-related critical illness: pathophysiology and epidemiology: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti... 9. Textbook of Influenza , 2nd Edition - Webster, et al 10. Probable limited person-to-person transmission of highly pathogenic avian influenza A (H5N1) virus in China: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/la... 11. Transmission routes of respiratory viruses among humans: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti... 12. Exposure to influenza virus aerosols during routine patient care: https://academic.oup.com/jid/article/... 13. Influenza Virus in Human Exhaled Breath: An Observational Study: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti... 14. Viable influenza A virus in airborne particles expelled during coughs versus exhalations: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti... 15. Detection and Isolation of Airborne Influenza A H3N2 Virus Using a Sioutas Personal Cascade Impactor Sampler: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti... 16. The Transmission of Epidemic Influenza - R. E. Hope-Simpson: https://www.springer.com/gp/book/9780...
source:
Dr. Sam Bailey
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