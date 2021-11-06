BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Sam Bailey: Secrets of Influenza - Does Influenza even spread between humans?
Slawomir Slowianin
Slawomir Slowianin
836 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
291 views • November 06, 2021
Dr. Sam Bailey: Secrets of Influenza - Does Influenza even spread between humans?

Does Influenza even spread between humans? Dr Sam looks into the scientific evidence behind Influenza transmission.

For the record, this is how SCIENTIFIC reasoning works. Much of what is deemed 'science' today is little more than manipulation, careerism and/or commercial hucksterism. What a relief it is to listen to Dr. Bailey's voice of reason!

RNA sequencing and PCR testing, with absence of clinical diagnosis, are the perfect combo to induce absolutist societal madness...

References

Reassessing the Global Mortality Burden of the 1918 Influenza Pandemic: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti... 2. World population estimates: https://www.census.gov/data/tables/ti... 3. Virus Mania - 3rd Edition 4. Pale Rider: The Spanish Flu of 1918 and How It Changed the World: https://theworthyhouse.com/2018/11/15...  5. Experiments Upon Volunteers to Determine the Cause and Mode of Spread of Influenza, Boston, November and December, 1918: https://quod.lib.umich.edu/f/flu/3750... 6. Flu - Gina Kolata: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/7... 7. Influenza - Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Influen... 8. Influenza virus-related critical illness: pathophysiology and epidemiology: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti... 9. Textbook of Influenza , 2nd Edition - Webster, et al 10. Probable limited person-to-person transmission of highly pathogenic avian influenza A (H5N1) virus in China: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/la... 11. Transmission routes of respiratory viruses among humans: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti... 12. Exposure to influenza virus aerosols during routine patient care: https://academic.oup.com/jid/article/... 13. Influenza Virus in Human Exhaled Breath: An Observational Study: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti... 14. Viable influenza A virus in airborne particles expelled during coughs versus exhalations: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti... 15. Detection and Isolation of Airborne Influenza A H3N2 Virus Using a Sioutas Personal Cascade Impactor Sampler: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti... 16. The Transmission of Epidemic Influenza - R. E. Hope-Simpson: https://www.springer.com/gp/book/9780...

source:
Dr. Sam Bailey
Keywords
plandemiccovidhoaxnomasksheepwearmaskscrimesagainsthumanitycoronavirusiscommoncoldcovid19isnwowakethefuckupfucknewnormal
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Framingham Analysis Links Cumulative Health Over Decades to Lower Death Risk

Framingham Analysis Links Cumulative Health Over Decades to Lower Death Risk

Coco Somers
Report Examines Yoga Nidra as Sleep Aid, Cites Studies

Report Examines Yoga Nidra as Sleep Aid, Cites Studies

Iva Greene
How Vitamin K powers clotting, builds bones and protects health

How Vitamin K powers clotting, builds bones and protects health

Ava Grace
Reading Linked to Lower Dementia Risk, Review Finds

Reading Linked to Lower Dementia Risk, Review Finds

Douglas Harrington
Exercise May Match Common Pain Medications, Major Review Finds

Exercise May Match Common Pain Medications, Major Review Finds

Morgan S. Verity
Reports: Creatine Occurs Naturally in Meat and Fish; Supplements Remain Concentrated Source

Reports: Creatine Occurs Naturally in Meat and Fish; Supplements Remain Concentrated Source

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy