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BREAKING: THERE'S GRAPHENE OXIDE IN THE VACCINATION VIALS! IT'S CONFIRMED!!! SHARE THIS EVERYWHERE!
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741 views • June 24, 2021
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/graphene-oxide-in-vaccination-vials.html
Dr. José Luis Sevillano and Ricardo Delgado are working with a team of researchers of a estatal university. All the analyses point out that the vials have graphene oxide, which may be causing the magnetism in people and that is indeed causing thrombi and deaths.
In program nº36, La Quinta Columna shared the microscopy results and they will be sharing the results of more analyses in future programs.
Dr. José Luis Sevillano and Ricardo Delgado are working with a team of researchers of a estatal university. All the analyses point out that the vials have graphene oxide, which may be causing the magnetism in people and that is indeed causing thrombi and deaths.
In program nº36, La Quinta Columna shared the microscopy results and they will be sharing the results of more analyses in future programs.
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