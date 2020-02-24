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10A. Not Having Sex & Remaining Celibate for Life!
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28 views • February 24, 2020
Not Having Sex & Remaining Celibate for life!' is part of a series looking at some of the more 'optional' teachings of Jesus. Is it better to be married or single? Should Christians be celibate? What did Jesus say about sex and marriage? This video dealing with celibacy takes a look at what both Jesus and the apostle Paul had to say about remaining celibate.
CREDITS Images: https://www.flickr.com/ - "OTTO ADOLPH STEMLER" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/uen5qJ) CC BY 2.0 - "Man sleeping in bed" by simpleinsomnia (https://goo.gl/2UOcN0) CC BY 2.0 - "Dave Crouse Church Pastor" by Chris Miuccio (https://goo.gl/6zvVOF) CC BY 2.0 Edited Videos: https://www.youtube.com/ - "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
CREDITS Images: https://www.flickr.com/ - "OTTO ADOLPH STEMLER" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/uen5qJ) CC BY 2.0 - "Man sleeping in bed" by simpleinsomnia (https://goo.gl/2UOcN0) CC BY 2.0 - "Dave Crouse Church Pastor" by Chris Miuccio (https://goo.gl/6zvVOF) CC BY 2.0 Edited Videos: https://www.youtube.com/ - "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Keywords
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