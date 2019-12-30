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Sudden Volcanic Hot Spots and Safe Zone Ash Layers
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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50 views • December 30, 2019
Unusual heat blob appears over a range of underwater volcanoes east of New Zealand, could this be related to the White Island eruption? Costa Rica Arenal volcano over the last 7000 years gives some indication of the habitability of Central America in a Grand Solar Minimum. Double cyclones spin across the N. Atlantic.

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#volcano #volcanicridge #costarica #ashlayers #solarcycle #grandsolarminimum #adapt2030 #climaterevolution

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CF Jingara shout out Merry Christmas and thanks to subscribers https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zYka2...
C E N T R A L A M E R I C A A N D M E S O A M E R I C A A R M A G E D D O N T O T H E G A R D E N O F E D E N https://www.colorado.edu/anthropology...
Eruptive history of Arenal Volcano, Costa Rica, 7 ka to present https://pages.mtu.edu/~raman/papers2/...
Twin monster cyclones are rolling across the North Atlantic https://www.severe-weather.eu/mcd/twi...
Heat blob southern oceans https://earth.nullschool.net/#current...
The volcanoes are coming https://watchers.news/2019/08/03/ulaw...
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