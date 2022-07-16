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In this special report:Hidden His-Story of Man & Deep State: Act 8 – The Tower of Babel
The Tower of Babel Event & The Splitting of Tongues. The Same Story, Many Perspectives - The Pagan Roots of Modern Religions.
King Nimrod, ruler of the One World Government of Babylon, worshiping the fallen angels, leads mankind in rebellion to God by building a false Mount of Assembly, an Assembly of the Gods, A mighty Tower of Babel, right above the location where Cain first built the E-Abzu, the first Shrine to Enki, or Satan. In other words - a mega temple to the false Pantheon of Gods built right atop the Prison of the Fallen Angels, the Abyss.
“Come, let us go down and there confuse their language, so that they cannot understand one another’s speech. So the Lord scattered them abroad from that place upon the face of all the earth. And they quit building the city” (Genesis 11:7–8)
*SOME foul language/Graphic Content in this series*
Credits:
Rob Skiba’s Works
Trey Smith's Works
Manly Hall’s Works
Albert Pike’s Works
Youtube: Relics of Truth Channel
Prophecy Watchers
https://theserapeum.com/notes-on-babylon-babel/
https://theserapeum.com/babylon-and-the-bible/
https://theserapeum.com/the-hidden-his-story-of-man-myth-the-mystery-babylon-religion-of-the-deep-state/
https://theserapeum.com/the-hidden-war/
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