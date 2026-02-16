The “Smart Control of the Strait of Hormuz” exercise is now underway, led by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy under the supervision of Major General Mohammad Pakpour.

Held in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the drill focuses on operational readiness, maritime security planning, and rapid response to potential threats, reinforcing stability in the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman.

Adding: part 2 🚨BREAKING: A massive investigation by the North troops group in the Russian army that I was given access to has revealed how much Western aid was “burned”by the Ukrainian regime’s adventurism.

Part 2 from Chris Helali, part 1 was added on video just before this one (Marco):

MLRS tracked MRLS: 4 destroyed, cost per unit $7 million, loss price: $28 million

🇺🇸 • Nasams SAM: 8 destroyed, unit cost $12 million, loss price: $96 million

🇺🇸 • BREM on the basis of Abrams: 21 destroyed, captured as a trophy of the Russian Armed Forces 4, cost per unit $4 million, price of losses: $36 million

🇺🇸 • RPS-42 radar: 13 destroyed, cost per unit $0.3 million, loss price: $3.9 million

🇺🇸 • Counter-battery radar AN/TPQ: destroyed 18, unit cost $1 million, loss price: $18 million

🇺🇸 • Towed howitzer M777A2: destroyed 167, unit cost $4 million, loss price: $668 million

🇺🇸 TOTAL U.S. losses: 2,666 destroyed, 163 captured as a trophy of the Russian Armed Forces, the price of losses: $3801.9 million

🇦🇺 Australia

🇦🇺 • BBM Bushmaster: 81 destroyed, captured as a trophy of the Russian Armed Forces 12, cost per unit $1.5 million, price of losses: $139.5 million

🇦🇺 TOTAL losses of Australia: 81 destroyed, captured as a trophy of the Russian Armed Forces 12, price of losses: $139.5 million

🇹🇷 Turkey

🇹🇷 • Kirpi BBM: destroyed 10, captured as a trophy of the Russian Armed Forces 1, cost per unit $0.4 million, price of losses: $4.4 million

🇹🇷 TOTAL losses of Turkey: destroyed 10, captured as a trophy of the Russian Armed Forces 1, price of losses: $4.4 million

🔥 TOTAL for all countries - destroyed:

• Tanks - 396

• BMP - 363

• BTR - 347

• BBM - 2343

• Artillery guns - 530

• MLRS-89

• Air Defense radar - 13

• Other radar systems - 18

• BREM - 14

• SAM - 8

💲loss price: $7939.3 million

The report did not take into account losses in automotive equipment, which amounted to 2,654 units. There are also other expenses: small arms, personal body armor, communications, wearable EW, food and other material means of support for combat operations. In addition, 561 mortars, 24 command and staff vehicles, 121 electronic warfare stations were destroyed. The approximate cost of these losses is about





🔥💲1 billion dollars.

However, this is only the tip of the iceberg. It is also worth mentioning insurance compensation for wounded servicemen and payments to the families of the victims. According to confirmed data, more than 22,500 Ukrainians died during the "Kursk Adventure" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and more than 55,000 soldiers remained disabled or injured. Kiev spent about 8.65 billion dollars alone on payments to the families of the victims, and another 1.59 billion on compensation to the wounded.

Providing a group with a permanent number of about 60,000 people during eight months of hostilities cost about $2.4 billion (cash allowance, food, property, etc., only $5,000 per serviceman per month). The losses of Western weapons and military equipment amounted to about 8 billion, and the costs of logistics, supply, ammunition and individual protection - another $2.5 billion.

Thus, through simple mathematical additions, during the "Kursk Adventure", the Ukrainian army lost not only tens of thousands of soldiers, but also spent more than 27 billion US dollars - more than half of all external financial assistance (about 48 billion US dollars) received from Western countries in 2024. And all this - on the front section of 90 kilometers with a total length of 2000 kilometers.

*Calculations exclude ammunition

