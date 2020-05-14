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Death to Cash?
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15 views • May 14, 2020
In all the hype about the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, many of you may have overlooked the most significant--and arguably most likely--direction in which the world is now heading. This video examines the Mark of the Beast prophecy of Revelation 13 in relation to the cashless economic system that has been steadily gaining momentum over the past decade, and how the coronavirus pandemic is pushing that system even more quickly than before.
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