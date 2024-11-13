Patel trying to justify why the Zionists are allowed to cross yet another 'red line' without consequences

Biden spox Patel is having a fun time trying to justify why the Zionists are allowed to cross yet another "red line" without consequences.

This time, the Zionists failed to allow in the 350 trucks a day demanded by the Biden administration, which has walked back all consequences, despite once promising to suspend arms shipments.

Listen to this absolute word salad from Patel. They "stress the need for further deconfliction mechanisms" so they can "raise things directly" with their partner.

🐻That's all well and good, but no one asks him what they intend to DO about it. Maybe because they know the answer is nothing? Adding: Erdogan: "Turkey is severing all ties with Israel"



