88 Precepts by David Lane (Complete Original Text with Brief Introduction and Conclusion)

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David Lane's 88 Precepts outline a philosophy of natural law, racial preservation, instincts, government critique, and societal decline in 88 numbered statements, serving as a reference text in specific ideological contexts with emphasis on cultural and personal principles.
View The 88 Prepects at the White Free Press https://whitefreepress.substack.com/p/88-precepts-by-david-lane
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