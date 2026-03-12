88 Precepts by David Lane (Complete Original Text with Brief Introduction and Conclusion)

David Lane's 88 Precepts outline a philosophy of natural law, racial preservation, instincts, government critique, and societal decline in 88 numbered statements, serving as a reference text in specific ideological contexts with emphasis on cultural and personal principles.

View The 88 Prepects at the White Free Press https://whitefreepress.substack.com/p/88-precepts-by-david-lane

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