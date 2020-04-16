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Changing Mind Frames Moving Into the New World That We Just Left (John Hickman 3/3)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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23 views • April 16, 2020
John Hickman from the Primitive Ways Channel on YT and I talked about narratives and control mechanisms being put in place so that our world will not return to the way it was before and usher in a new management system for humanity.

Subscribe to Primitive Ways Channel with John Hickman https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMe-...

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•How difficult it is to store water with no container
•Door to plate distance
•Vertical indoor agriculture
•Universal Basic Income
•Cryptocurrency
•Smoke tanning leather
•New management system on Earth of the Human Species
•Practice getting to that heightened aware state again
•Insect Protein
•#thinklikeyourgrandma

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