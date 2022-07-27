TINA PETERS DID IT! MAGA Candidate Raises Over $190K in 12 Hours to Force Hand Recount

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“This Will Bring Down Their Evil Empire!” – HUGE UPDATE: Candidate Tina Peters Raises Funds for Recount in Stolen Colorado Primary Race! — INCREDIBLE ACHIEVEMENT!
On Tuesday, June 28, a no-name political operative who sits on the Board of Directors for Mark Zuckerberg’s private election mafia the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) won the Republican primary Secretary of State race in Colorado.
Popular conservative and MAGA candidate Tina Peters was leading in the polls and had a 15 point lead on her closest competitor Pam Anderson before the votes were counted.
But Pam Anderson from Zuckerberg’s CTCL had the night of her life and defeated Peters by 20 points.
It was another Raffensperger Special!
full article: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/will-bring-evil-empire-huge-update-candidate-tine-peters-raises-funds-recount-stolen-colorado-primary-race-incredible-achievement/