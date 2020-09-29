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Only The People Can Save America! -- Will You?
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26 views • September 29, 2020
#NationalLibertyAlliance #CommonLaw
Fourth branch of government: Justice Antonin Scalia's majority opinion, The People are the fourth branch that governs the government. The People govern the other 3 Branches in the form of a Common Law Peoples Grand Jury. The grand jury is mentioned in the Bill of Rights, but not in the body of the Constitution. It has not been textually assigned, therefore, to any of the branches described in the first three Articles”. It "is a constitutional fixture in its own right". In fact the whole theory of its function is that it belongs to no branch of the institutional government, serving as a kind of buffer or referee between the Government and the people (United States v. Williams, 1992).
http://www.nationallibertyalliance.org/more-us-vs-williams
https://www.law.cornell.edu/supremecourt/text/504/36
Fifth Amendment: No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a Grand Jury, except in cases arising in the land or naval forces, or in the Militia, when in actual service in time of War or public danger; nor shall any person be subject for the same offence to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb; nor shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself, nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.
Seventh Amendment: In Suits at common law, where the value in controversy shall exceed twenty dollars, the right of trial by jury shall be preserved, and no fact tried by a jury, shall be otherwise re-examined in any Court of the United States, than according to the rules of the common law.
Only The People Can Save America! -- Will You?
http://www.nationallibertyalliance.org/files/juristdocs/Flyer.pdf
Only You Can Save America: https://youtu.be/bI1byQLmr0M
Patriot of the Republic,
http://patriotoftherepublic.wordpress.com
http://www.dailymotion.com/mike-fulmer-313
https://www.youtube.com/user/maf1989b
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJsjRH4aqInvViC1CW_Xrlw
https://www.myspace.com/ok_maf_1989
https://www.facebook.com/mike.fulmer.313
National Liberty Alliance: http://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Allegheny County, PA Liberty Alliance Facebook Profile:
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Allegheny-County-PA-Liberty-Alliance/828235300533360
Mike Fulmer
Allegheny County Common Law Reinstatement Committee Organizer
Fourth branch of government: Justice Antonin Scalia's majority opinion, The People are the fourth branch that governs the government. The People govern the other 3 Branches in the form of a Common Law Peoples Grand Jury. The grand jury is mentioned in the Bill of Rights, but not in the body of the Constitution. It has not been textually assigned, therefore, to any of the branches described in the first three Articles”. It "is a constitutional fixture in its own right". In fact the whole theory of its function is that it belongs to no branch of the institutional government, serving as a kind of buffer or referee between the Government and the people (United States v. Williams, 1992).
http://www.nationallibertyalliance.org/more-us-vs-williams
https://www.law.cornell.edu/supremecourt/text/504/36
Fifth Amendment: No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a Grand Jury, except in cases arising in the land or naval forces, or in the Militia, when in actual service in time of War or public danger; nor shall any person be subject for the same offence to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb; nor shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself, nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.
Seventh Amendment: In Suits at common law, where the value in controversy shall exceed twenty dollars, the right of trial by jury shall be preserved, and no fact tried by a jury, shall be otherwise re-examined in any Court of the United States, than according to the rules of the common law.
Only The People Can Save America! -- Will You?
http://www.nationallibertyalliance.org/files/juristdocs/Flyer.pdf
Only You Can Save America: https://youtu.be/bI1byQLmr0M
Patriot of the Republic,
http://patriotoftherepublic.wordpress.com
http://www.dailymotion.com/mike-fulmer-313
https://www.youtube.com/user/maf1989b
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJsjRH4aqInvViC1CW_Xrlw
https://www.myspace.com/ok_maf_1989
https://www.facebook.com/mike.fulmer.313
National Liberty Alliance: http://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Allegheny County, PA Liberty Alliance Facebook Profile:
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Allegheny-County-PA-Liberty-Alliance/828235300533360
Mike Fulmer
Allegheny County Common Law Reinstatement Committee Organizer
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