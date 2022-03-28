© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alan Watt "Masters of Money, Mayhem & Mass Manipulation" 3.27.22
Follow
0
Share
Report
58 views • March 28, 2022
"Cutting Through the Matrix" with Alan Watt
"Masters of Money, Mayhem and Mass Manipulation in All Ages"
[ Original Broadcast June 8, 2007] Storms, Food Rationing - Credits given to Public - "Utopia", Hierarchies of Dominant Minorities - Building Empires - Money and Debt Collection, Egyptian Priesthoods - Weighing Silver and Gold - Weights and Measures - Standardization by Phoenicians - circa 800 B.C. Coin Introduced - British Pound - Currency Devaluations - Economic Depressions, Overt Slavery, Military Privileges, Monetary System and Standing Armies, Deviant Psychopaths - Magician Tactics - Cursing People - Psychological Warfare - New Age, Lessers (Normals) - Eugenics - Inbreeding to Keep Power and Genetics, Forced Schooling - Universal Formats to Train Your Mind, Good Workers and Producers - Leisure Class of Thinkers - Maintenance of Power for Future Generations - "The Nature of Things", Amalgamation of Tribes into Nations, Pandemic and Disease Breakouts (from Laboratories) - Public Turn to Government for Safety, Space Weaponry from 1960's onward, End of this Era - Bringing In a New Era - New Way - New Deal, More Efficient Population to Serve Elite, Micro-burst Storms - High Winds - Downed Trees, Family Trees of Politicians - CONning the Public - Confiscation of Wealth, FDR - Banks and Deposits - Mortgages and Loans - Government-Ordered Bank Closures - National Bank Holiday - Treasury, (Franklin D. Roosevelt: "Banking Holiday Explained" NBC 1933. followed by clip: Beaver (Leave it to Beaver TV Series): "We've been tooken". Song: "When the Idle Poor Become the Idle Rich" from Finian's Rainbow).
#AlanWatt
#CuttingThroughTheMatrix
Related Links:
http://www.cuttingthroughthematrix.com/radio/Alan_Watt_CTTM_Redux.html
Donations:
http://www.cuttingthroughthematrix.com/radio/Alan_Watt_CTTM_Redux.html
"Masters of Money, Mayhem and Mass Manipulation in All Ages"
[ Original Broadcast June 8, 2007] Storms, Food Rationing - Credits given to Public - "Utopia", Hierarchies of Dominant Minorities - Building Empires - Money and Debt Collection, Egyptian Priesthoods - Weighing Silver and Gold - Weights and Measures - Standardization by Phoenicians - circa 800 B.C. Coin Introduced - British Pound - Currency Devaluations - Economic Depressions, Overt Slavery, Military Privileges, Monetary System and Standing Armies, Deviant Psychopaths - Magician Tactics - Cursing People - Psychological Warfare - New Age, Lessers (Normals) - Eugenics - Inbreeding to Keep Power and Genetics, Forced Schooling - Universal Formats to Train Your Mind, Good Workers and Producers - Leisure Class of Thinkers - Maintenance of Power for Future Generations - "The Nature of Things", Amalgamation of Tribes into Nations, Pandemic and Disease Breakouts (from Laboratories) - Public Turn to Government for Safety, Space Weaponry from 1960's onward, End of this Era - Bringing In a New Era - New Way - New Deal, More Efficient Population to Serve Elite, Micro-burst Storms - High Winds - Downed Trees, Family Trees of Politicians - CONning the Public - Confiscation of Wealth, FDR - Banks and Deposits - Mortgages and Loans - Government-Ordered Bank Closures - National Bank Holiday - Treasury, (Franklin D. Roosevelt: "Banking Holiday Explained" NBC 1933. followed by clip: Beaver (Leave it to Beaver TV Series): "We've been tooken". Song: "When the Idle Poor Become the Idle Rich" from Finian's Rainbow).
#AlanWatt
#CuttingThroughTheMatrix
Related Links:
http://www.cuttingthroughthematrix.com/radio/Alan_Watt_CTTM_Redux.html
Donations:
http://www.cuttingthroughthematrix.com/radio/Alan_Watt_CTTM_Redux.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.