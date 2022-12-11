Brazil: Bolsonaro Not Backing Down; UK Harry & Meghan Out to Destroy Monarchy 12/11/22

Brazil- Bolsonaro says “I am prepared to give my life for my country.” The Brazilian president not backing down from what he, and many Brazilians, see as corruption at the highest levels and protests continue for over 40 days. Bolsonaro: “I am prepared to give my life for my country.”





Criminal charges have been filed with the Military Supreme Court calling for the arrest of leftist Chief Justice Alexandre de Moraes. Massive protests are scheduled for the weekend in Brazil, as the demonstrators call for the Army to intervene.





The insufferable UK/American actor duo Meghan and Harry are making waves with a new Netflix docuseries, that critics say, is full of verifiable lies and utilizes a professor that once said the Queen wanted to “be the head of white supremacy”. Harry seems to just ‘sit there’ as Meghan ‘mocks’ the Queen in documentary. Brexit leader Nigel Farage has slammed Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan ahead of the release of their upcoming Netflix documentary this week, claiming the pair are looking to destroy the Royal Family.





A heartbreaking video shows the moment New Zealand authorities “Medically Kidnapped” a baby after parents refuse vaccinated blood for heart surgery.





Nigeria limits ATM withdrawals to $45 per day to force govt-controlled digital payments. Then, a 6 year old Canadian child dies suddenly after suffering “Massive Stroke” – Doctor Diagnosed her with “Myocarditis due to the Flu”.





Over 1.5 million people in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa are without power following Saturday nighttime “kamikaze drones” pummeling electricity infrastructure in the region, also as blackouts continue surrounding the capital of Kiev and other cities. A vice president of the European Parliament and four others were arrested on Friday by Belgian police in connection to a corruption case involving the government of Qatar. All of that and much more, ahead!

