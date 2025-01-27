69 Eyes wide open – Trauma is a thing of the past – Commercials without delta are in vain

Sixty-ninth part of the book 'Trauma is a thing of the past' — read by the author himself; Ole Klit Blente.





Get your own copy of the book here: https://www.innate.one/learn/shop/





If you want more, check out the playlist here: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/84dfbd75-dd78-4815-b60a-52ffa39287ef?index=1





Sources:

https://theringer.com/jennifer-garner-capital-one-commercials-are-best-show-on-tv-94480055758d

https://no.pinterest.com/zhy3242/celebrity-crushes-from-then-to-now/

wikipedia/commons/2/28/Shelby_%2810656419844%29.jpg

wikipedia/commons/f/f5/African-haya_girl.jpg

wikipedia/commons/4/44/Stunning_blue_eyes_%283168834130%29.jpg