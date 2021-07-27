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Immediate Threats to Humanity Can Be Countered With Our Prayers
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77 views • July 27, 2021
Last night (July 26), an ancient group initiated advances. Sensitives around the world are picking up on this. The time is now to engage in spiritual warfare. Prayerful commands to counter the threats are presented in this video. You will notice that these differ from other payers in their succinctness. Specific terminology can cover much ground.
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