BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Houthis sinking the 'Magic Seas', Greek bulk carrier in the Red Sea - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1286 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
235 views • 2 days ago

Watch Houthis SINK British-flagged carrier Magic Seas

Ship attacked with RPGs and gunfire before gunmen swarm the deck

Then a series of perfectly-timed charges send the vessel to the sea floor.

The Houthis have released footage of the sinking of the Greek bulk carrier Magic Seas in the Red Sea.

On July 6, after sending a warning that the crew ignored, the vessel was attacked by unmanned boats, drones and missiles near the port of Hodeida. After the attack, the crew abandoned the vessel and were rescued by another vessel.

A group of Houthis were then boarded by the now empty vessel, who planted and detonated charges, which led to the sinking of the bulk carrier.

Cynthia... There is another video of this ship from the crew onboard and more info about there rescue by the UAE, here from yesterday. Don't have that link in front of me. ; ) 

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy