Russian Sergey Kotov sunk - new BSF Defeat⚡️

⚓️ A new loss for the Black Sea Fleet - at night on the roadstead of #Feodosiya, the Project 22160 patrol ship "Sergey Kotov" was attacked by unmanned enemy boats.

🔹 The Sergey Kotov was taken out the fourth time. The ship fought off enemy drones three times last year, destroying them on approach with fire from standard weapons.





🔹 The crew tried to repel the attack this time too, but to no avail. According to some reports, the crew abandoned the sunken ship. Losses are being clarified.





🎬 Video of the incident from Bandera sources reporting a successful GUR operation by Special Unit 13 in cooperation with the Navy and the Ministry of Defence, carried out by unmanned Magura V5 drone boats near the #Kerch Strait.





⚠️ The Russian continues to allow enemy recon in the Black Sea. The consequences this year are serious!