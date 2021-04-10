© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CORONA FRAUD 2021 - PROJECT IGSONICUS
Follow
0
Share
Report
100 views • April 10, 2021
After all the presented and available scientific data, it can be concluded that virologists who claim that there are viruses that cause diseases are primarily responsible for misinterpreting reality and causing fear, panic without a real exact scientific basis. Such virologists are responsible for creating unrealistically complicated software-mathematical models that are not a reflection of reality but a pseudo-scientific basis for creating fear and panic. More and more people around the world are becoming aware of the anti-scientific work of virologists. The New Nuremberg trial is approaching.
mixed sources (edited, modified, illustrated):
https://rotekartefuercorona.de/
http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-virologists.pdf
https://www.facebook.com/controlexperiment
mixed sources (edited, modified, illustrated):
https://rotekartefuercorona.de/
http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-virologists.pdf
https://www.facebook.com/controlexperiment
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.