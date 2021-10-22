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Will: The 5G End Game Is Next and Your Kids Are the Next Targets... [21.10.2021]
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153 views • October 22, 2021
- The Deadly Combination of 5G and the Vax...
U.N. Whistleblower warns to remove your kids from school.
"When this thing is turned on, it's going to seem like POLIO came back". That's what Joe Imbriano stated last year ... chemist and Biological Science Degree holder.
That's the effect this radiation weapon will have on the school children and that's when it will become Mandatory for everyone to be Vaccinated.
This has been planned out for decades and we're all in This game together.
SOURCE:
Yummy.Doctor
https://yummy.doctor/video-list/how-to-fight-the-fines-and-grow-a-spine/
JOE Imbriano
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wbMu3FeBnFs
wil paranormal
49559 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gJ367RTZ2MRL/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
U.N. Whistleblower warns to remove your kids from school.
"When this thing is turned on, it's going to seem like POLIO came back". That's what Joe Imbriano stated last year ... chemist and Biological Science Degree holder.
That's the effect this radiation weapon will have on the school children and that's when it will become Mandatory for everyone to be Vaccinated.
This has been planned out for decades and we're all in This game together.
SOURCE:
Yummy.Doctor
https://yummy.doctor/video-list/how-to-fight-the-fines-and-grow-a-spine/
JOE Imbriano
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wbMu3FeBnFs
wil paranormal
49559 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gJ367RTZ2MRL/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
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