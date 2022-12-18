ZEROTIME - Zeee Media Issues The Final Warning - 2022 In Review

Maria Zeee - Zerotime





Dec 14, 2022





In our final broadcast of ZEROTIME for 2022, we bring you a collection of evidence in one video that we have formed through over 100 interviews with experts from all over the world to issue a final warning of the global takeover currently in progress, with irrefutable proof of the conspiracy FACT of the New World Order that can be shared with loved ones.





ZEROTIME was born out of a desperate need for the truth in Aussie news. For too long, the mainstream media has been lying to the Australian people. Zeee Media commits to bringing you the truth every Wednesday night at 8PM, highlighting key issues the world is facing, how it affects our country and the dangers to our democracy.





If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:





https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII





Website:





https://www.zeeemedia.com





Uncensored on Telegram:





https://t.me/zeeemedia





If you're in Australia, visit Gold Stackers today to secure your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion:





https://www.goldstackers.com.au/?utm_source=zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia





To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:





https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia





If you’re in the United States, visit https://link.goldco.com/Maria or call 855-913-0814 TODAY to protect your retirement!





If you’re in the United States, prepare for food shortages by heading to Heaven’s Harvest on the link below and use promo code ‘ZEEE’ (with 3 e’s!) for 5% off your order:





https://heavensharvest.com/





To order Z-Flu today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:





https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v20k14u-zerotime-zeee-media-issues-the-final-warning-2022-in-review.html



