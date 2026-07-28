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Sumerian King List: Secrets of the Underground Libraries that End the Debate on Sumerian Chronology
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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Eighteen underground and buried cuneiform libraries of the Old World tell of the cities and kings before the Flood, of mythically-long epochs of kingship, of the rise and fall of kingship across the ancient Near East. Archaeologists and academics have puzzled over the treasures and mysteries of the Sumerian, Akkadian and Old Babylonian histories. They misinterpreted what the regnal lists were conveying and built for us a completely false narration of events. But the Sumerian King List shows us the error and in it we learn the true chronology and mysteries of the cities of Kish, Uruk, Ur, the country of Elam and rise of Akkad. In this presentation you will be shown the proof from anciently buried libraries that the Archaix chronology of the world and Near East is perfectly accurate.


Archaix Underground is $5.52 monthly. Copy and paste into an internet browser to subscribe and set up your account, and then download the app if you want to use it. https://archaix-underground.circle.so/checkout/archaix-underground-membership


PSYFR is presently 675 members. Ask at: [email protected]


ARCHAIX ACADEMY or Archaix Omni Drive email [email protected]


CHRONICON: downloadable Chronicon, 1055 pages of world history and future now with about 380 charts. Link- https://jasonbreshears.podia.com/checkout/cart


#sumer #sumeriankinglist #sumerian


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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