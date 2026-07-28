Sumerian King List: Secrets of the Underground Libraries that End the Debate on Sumerian Chronology

Eighteen underground and buried cuneiform libraries of the Old World tell of the cities and kings before the Flood, of mythically-long epochs of kingship, of the rise and fall of kingship across the ancient Near East. Archaeologists and academics have puzzled over the treasures and mysteries of the Sumerian, Akkadian and Old Babylonian histories. They misinterpreted what the regnal lists were conveying and built for us a completely false narration of events. But the Sumerian King List shows us the error and in it we learn the true chronology and mysteries of the cities of Kish, Uruk, Ur, the country of Elam and rise of Akkad. In this presentation you will be shown the proof from anciently buried libraries that the Archaix chronology of the world and Near East is perfectly accurate.





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CHRONICON: downloadable Chronicon, 1055 pages of world history and future now with about 380 charts. Link- https://jasonbreshears.podia.com/checkout/cart





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