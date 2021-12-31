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The Bride, the Guests and those Outside
Brenda Weltner
Brenda Weltner
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55 views • December 31, 2021
Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1L6dQFl4axm-XEmB8tze4SuE32Penso2H/view?usp=sharing
"Obtaining the Inheritance" playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BnEWM50YGTo&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW_arXd1iOiKQce8ZJmecgTt
Link to my channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brendaweltner
Link to my channel on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@BrendaWeltner:6
Bit chute channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I9FZJtxaF7T0/
Timeline Template Book (FREE PDF!!): https://drive.google.com/file/d/1c06Geq8dzBLocIQmX8-I63aDhKaeETSB/view?usp=sharing
Timeline Template in Portuguese: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1L-6PmtFuypXleKYOUgrrkonFIySYJPlH/view?usp=sharing
A Kingdom of Priests (Kindle, FREE):
https://tinyurl.com/AKingdomOfPriestsKindle
Smashwords eBooks (FREE):
https://tinyurl.com/BrendaWeltnerSmashwords
French translation of “A Kingdom of Priests”: Un Royaume de Pretres,
https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1042422
French Kindle Version: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08HSWS6HV
Spanish translation of “A Kingdom of Priests”: “Un Reino de Sacerdotes: Las Historias del Apocalipsis”: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1036981
Dutch translation of “A Kingdom of Priests” :
https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1036977
Portuguese translation of “A Kingdom of Priests”: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-UR6h7k8gf28-uadBzLeG-UKf158fcbQ/view?usp=sharing
Keywords
new jerusalemeschatologybrenda weltner
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy