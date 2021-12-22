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The Facts of the Vaccines Before You Enter Your Child in the Biggest Experiment in History - Dr Robert Malone GCS [CLIP]
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204 views • December 22, 2021
The Global Covid Summit recently was held over 2 days in Nashville with lead Health Care Specialists speaking. Dr Robert Malone spoke about the facts of the injections and why Mandating Children to get the shots is tantamount to abuse and illegal. Worth Watching.
[Volume fixed]
CREDIT Global Covid Summit and Participants
https://globalcovidsummit.org/
[Volume fixed]
CREDIT Global Covid Summit and Participants
https://globalcovidsummit.org/
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