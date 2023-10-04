Create New Account
Anti-Wrestling - Below The Waist Part 1
Skill Forge
Published 16 hours ago

Tuhon / Professor Allen J. Sachetti is  an Instructor and Avid Practitioner of both Free Style and Greco Roman Wrestling, a 4th Degree Black Belt in Brazilian JIu-Jitsu and Tuhon in Pekiti-Tirsia as well as the founder of the Dauntless MMA System. Seeing the need to deal with World Class Wrestlers in MMA Professor Sachetti created a very effective system of stopping the Wrestler COLD at range, in transit to you and at the point of contact when he is in deep. This is the first video in a 6 video series called "Anti-Wrestling"

Keywords
mmajiu-jitsuwrestlingmixed martial artsbrazilian jiu-jitsuanti-wrestling

