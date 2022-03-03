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The Olaf Scholz file: his words - his deeds
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14 views • March 03, 2022
Shortly before the federal election in Germany on 26 September, one man suddenly entered the limelight as candidate for chancellor: Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz. With election posters like "Respect for you" he communicates proximity to the people. But what about his deeds?
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