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Netherlands - Peaceful Protests Against Coronavirus Measures In The Hague 2020 08 15
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29 views • August 16, 2020
From the VirusWaarheid livestream; https://viruswaarheid.nl/
Sven Hulleman; A War Already Lost: https://een Oorlogreedsverloren.nl/
Day of Connection - Together against the Emergency Act - LIVE
The Hague, Malieveld, August 15, 2020
Protesters gathered in The Hague to rally against coronavirus restrictions and related emergency legislation on Friday.
The proposed law, which is currently being debated in parliament, would enshrine social distancing requirements in legislation and empower the government to mandate other safety measures such as compulsory face masks, the closing of schools and local businesses and prohibition of mass gatherings in the event of an increase in cases.
Ferdinand van der Neut, one of the organisers of the "Day of Connection" rally, said that he thought the government should resign, commenting "how can you push our society to the edge, based on what selected scientists say?"
"They don't prove it, they just say it. So there is no proof, but still, they push our society to the edge," he added.
Coronavirus infections have been rising again in the Netherlands in recent weeks, with over 3,000 new cases being diagnosed within the last seven days, prompting fears of a second wave of the virus.
Since the beginning of the outbreak there have been more than 63,000 coronavirus cases in the Netherlands, with over 6,000 people dying with the virus.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte defended the restrictions at a press conference on Wednesday, August 6, warning that "The virus is advancing dangerously. The data does not lie. The number of infections has been increasing for a few weeks and we are in danger of losing the gains we have made."
SOT, Ferdinand van der Neut, Protester: "We think our government should step down. We think they should not have leadership anymore of this country. Because they fail in many ways. Like, how can you push our society to the edge, based on what selected scientists say. They don't prove it, they just say it. So there is no proof, but still, they push our society to the edge. So many businesses go bankrupt. Children are traumatised."
SOT, Ferdinand van der Neut, Protester: "But the main reason is that we want a better world, honest world and a free world. To get there, we have a view things to accomplish, because we see a few blockages to get there."
SOT, Ferdinand van der Neut, Protester: "We think the media is failing tremendously to put this into a right perspective. There are lots of infections going on, they say, and they bring it in a way that causes a lot of anxiety. Why not say: We have a group immunity building up. Without any deaths, or without any people being extra hospitalised. So, that's good news, you would say. But no, they bring a lot of anxiety. They say: "There are a lot of infections, infections, infections," so people get scared. A lot of people in the Netherlands are scared nowadays. But there is not much to be afraid of, because the tests are not showing corona, they are not showing covid. They are showing something."
Related Links
The Day of Connection: TOGETHER against the URGENT LAW https://commonsensetv.nl/en/zaterdag-15-augustus-de-dag-van-verbinding/
Sven Hulleman; A War Already Lost: https://een Oorlogreedsverloren.nl/
Day of Connection - Together against the Emergency Act - LIVE
The Hague, Malieveld, August 15, 2020
Protesters gathered in The Hague to rally against coronavirus restrictions and related emergency legislation on Friday.
The proposed law, which is currently being debated in parliament, would enshrine social distancing requirements in legislation and empower the government to mandate other safety measures such as compulsory face masks, the closing of schools and local businesses and prohibition of mass gatherings in the event of an increase in cases.
Ferdinand van der Neut, one of the organisers of the "Day of Connection" rally, said that he thought the government should resign, commenting "how can you push our society to the edge, based on what selected scientists say?"
"They don't prove it, they just say it. So there is no proof, but still, they push our society to the edge," he added.
Coronavirus infections have been rising again in the Netherlands in recent weeks, with over 3,000 new cases being diagnosed within the last seven days, prompting fears of a second wave of the virus.
Since the beginning of the outbreak there have been more than 63,000 coronavirus cases in the Netherlands, with over 6,000 people dying with the virus.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte defended the restrictions at a press conference on Wednesday, August 6, warning that "The virus is advancing dangerously. The data does not lie. The number of infections has been increasing for a few weeks and we are in danger of losing the gains we have made."
SOT, Ferdinand van der Neut, Protester: "We think our government should step down. We think they should not have leadership anymore of this country. Because they fail in many ways. Like, how can you push our society to the edge, based on what selected scientists say. They don't prove it, they just say it. So there is no proof, but still, they push our society to the edge. So many businesses go bankrupt. Children are traumatised."
SOT, Ferdinand van der Neut, Protester: "But the main reason is that we want a better world, honest world and a free world. To get there, we have a view things to accomplish, because we see a few blockages to get there."
SOT, Ferdinand van der Neut, Protester: "We think the media is failing tremendously to put this into a right perspective. There are lots of infections going on, they say, and they bring it in a way that causes a lot of anxiety. Why not say: We have a group immunity building up. Without any deaths, or without any people being extra hospitalised. So, that's good news, you would say. But no, they bring a lot of anxiety. They say: "There are a lot of infections, infections, infections," so people get scared. A lot of people in the Netherlands are scared nowadays. But there is not much to be afraid of, because the tests are not showing corona, they are not showing covid. They are showing something."
Related Links
The Day of Connection: TOGETHER against the URGENT LAW https://commonsensetv.nl/en/zaterdag-15-augustus-de-dag-van-verbinding/
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