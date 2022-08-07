WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 15MAY22 - Pilot Fakes Fainting to Prank Passenger

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/26H6uRkGZu8
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #175
Links to sources:
Pilot Fakes Fainting to Prank Passenger - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OgjF2...
Aerodynamic Braking - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p9zg6...
Firefighting Helicopter - https://youtu.be/JW5T2gQuau0
Balloon - https://twitter.com/aviationbrk/statu...
Pelican - https://twitter.com/aviationbrk/statu...
Low Pass - https://www.facebook.com/hangardois/v...
Ryanair - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LLcaA...
Boeing 707 - https://www.reddit.com/r/aviation/com...
Glider - https://www.youtube.com/shorts/7PSmSZ...
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet