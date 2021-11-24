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There Is NO Escape For The Wicked
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612 views • November 24, 2021
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People really don't understand that there is a God who created everything we see in this world and that He is Just. Yes He is the God of love, but He is also Just and He does not tolerate sin and hates sin and those who practice sin will be eternally separated from Him and eternally punished.

If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior...
Click this link: https://thinkaboutit.news/want-jesus-christ-now/

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