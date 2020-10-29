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Joe Arpaio Discusses His Book "An American Legend" & Dismantling Of America
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16 views • October 29, 2020
Oct 28, 2020
The Alex Jones Show
Sheriff Joe Arpaio joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the collapse of society and police standing down to looters and rioters.
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5f99e90f55f3e706db87714a
The Alex Jones Show
Sheriff Joe Arpaio joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the collapse of society and police standing down to looters and rioters.
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5f99e90f55f3e706db87714a
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