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Smart Appliances at Home That Will Track You, Microwaving Your Brain With 5G
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433 views • July 07, 2020
Microwaving of our brains with 5G ,merging with AI ,control of population,use of Smart appliances at home that will help tracking everything you do at home from dishwasher,toilet flushes,watching TV and other insanity...
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