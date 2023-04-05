NWO: mRNA nanotech found in grocery store meat?

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Stew Peters (www.stewpeters.com)



Alarming nanotech worms keep showing up in store bought meat.



Dr. Ana Mihalcea is here to reveal her hypothesis after observing nanotechnology in meat.



A sick patient tested positive for the same frequency of a deceased person with a blood clot. This happened after the sick individual had eaten some meat. The meat also showed an identical frequency when tested.



In response, Dr. Mihalcea bought some meat from a store and performed a blood analysis. Our food supply is under attack and is being poisoned. Despite what the critics say, nanotechnology and synthetic biology are real.

These technologies are being used to change human physiology.



