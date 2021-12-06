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THEY'RE FALLING FOR IT AGAIN!!! with Dr. Kendra Becker
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Welcome to another episode of Truthzilla. We sat down with Dr. Kendra Becker, who is a Doctor of Naturopathy and has an Advance Practice Nursing Degree who specializes in treating conditions such as asthma, autism, allergies, eczema, and has expertise in fertility. She is a speaker and author of the books "A Delcious Way To Heal The Gut" and "All You Can Eat". In this episode, she breaks down several of the components of the covid narrative, including adverse reactions, fertility issues and the new variants. Please go follow and support Dr. Becker at her website https://www.drkendrabecker.com/
Follow her on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/drkendrabecker/
How to follow and support the Truthzilla Podcast
Website: https://Truthzilla.org
Original Shirts: https://Truthzilla.org/Shirts (Only after you are done shopping at https://InfowarsStore.com, of course!)
Truthzilla is also available on your favorite podcast player.
https://www.banned.video/
The Truthzilla Podcast
Follow her on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/drkendrabecker/
How to follow and support the Truthzilla Podcast
Website: https://Truthzilla.org
Original Shirts: https://Truthzilla.org/Shirts (Only after you are done shopping at https://InfowarsStore.com, of course!)
Truthzilla is also available on your favorite podcast player.
https://www.banned.video/
The Truthzilla Podcast
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