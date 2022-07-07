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Silent War Ep. 6234: Culture War Intensifies, Neverending Boosts, TransTifa Shooter, Food Riots.
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In this episode of The Silent War:Pfizer Ordered by Uruguayan Judge to Report Composition of Covid-19 Vaccines Including Any Presence of “Graphene Oxide” or “Nanotechnological Elements”.


Johns Hopkins University confirms: You can be vaccinated with a PCR test, even without knowing.


Expert: Reports of Two and Three-Year-Old Children Having Seizures — But Only in Vaccinated Children.


Mexico President: Free Assange Or Dismantle Statue Of Liberty.


Despite Considerable Evidence of Highland Park Shooter’s Ties to Antifa, Progressives, Socialists and the Occult, Media Insists He’s Right Wing

Police Admit Highland Park Shooter Was Wearing Women’s Clothing at Time of Attack.


The Young Democrats of America Promotes Self-Managed Abortion Training.


Woke National Teachers Union Agenda Includes Mandatory Masks, Vaccines and Banning the Words Mother and Father.


Dutch Protesters Pour Manure On Government Offices Over Industry-Killing Regulations.


Dutch Police Open Fire on 16-Year-Old Farm Boy – Aim Guns on Farmers as Mass Protests Shut Down Globalist Reset Plans.


Georgia Guidestones Monument BOMBED at 4 AM… Structure Represents New World Order Calls for Significantly Smaller Human Population.


The Serapeum:

The Hidden War ep. 3 – The Censored Book of Enoch. Prophecy of Fallen Angels Posing As Aliens (edited)

https://theserapeum.com/the-hidden-war-ep-3-the-censored-book-of-enoch-prophecy-of-fallen-angels-posing-as-aliens/



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