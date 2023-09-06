Above Strength (Part 2)

September 19th, 2021

Pastor Dean preaches on following God's will and loving Him above everything else in our lives. God's blessing is on the obedient, and following God's will affects everyone involved in your life. The apostles were pushed beyond measure but continued to do the work God had for them. Are you willing to sacrifice all that you have for the Lord?

"Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven." Matthew 7:21