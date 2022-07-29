© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
7/27/2022 Miles Guo: The goal of the Xi-Biden call is to make deals: Chinese people will continue working as slaves to keep the cheap supply chain going, and the CCP will continue purchasing the US National debt. As a trade off, Nancy Pelosi shall cancel her trip to Taiwan, and the US shall not disclose the overseas assets of the CCP kleptocrats