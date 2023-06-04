Create New Account
On March 24, 1999, NATO started carrying out its aerial Bombing campaign against the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia. - Another Joe Biden Advocated War
On March 24, 1999, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) started carrying out its aerial bombing campaign against the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (Serbia)during the Kosovo War. How this happened in first place? Well, entering Joe Biden.

◾️If you thought you knew why Yugoslavia broke up, get ready for 2 hours of shocking facts that will shed a different light on Western intervention in the Balkans. Malagurski will expose the root causes of the Yugoslav wars and explain that the goal was for the West to create economic and geopolitical colonies in that part of the world.

◾️Watch the film that has stirred controversy around the world, screened at cinemas across Australia, Canada and the US, as well as at film festivals in London (Raindance), Belgrade (Beldocs), Havana, Ann Arbor, Toronto, and many others.

This is a small excerpt from a 2 hour video.

The full video is here:  The Weight of Chains (2010)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=waEYQ46gH08&ab_channel=BorisMalagurski

