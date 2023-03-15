Snake VENOM in Vax used as “Heart Attack Gun” and Tranquilizer! Dr. Tau Braun sounds off

Shots Fired with DeAnna Lorraine





March 14, 2023





Dr. Tau Braun, US Counterterrorism Expert featured in COVENOM, joins DeAnna Lorraine to delve deeper into proof that Snake Venom is in the Covid bioweapon, how it effects the human body, heart and mind, and more. We also talk about the mass push by deep-state companies like 23AndMe to steal our DNA and use it to tailor the Vaccine based on individual genetic makeup. Must watch interview!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2d5dde-snake-venom-in-vax-used-as-heart-attack-gun-and-tranquilizer-dr.-tau-braun-.html



