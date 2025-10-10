BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Absent from the body
End the global reset
End the global reset
33 views • 1 day ago

in the follow-up of my documentary hell versus fire I will show more of why the true understanding of what death is depends upon our salvation. which lamb are we offering up to Yahweh? that becomes the question. A question that everyone should be asking. We cannot offer up any lamb for salvation that we choose but the very one shown in scripture. The lamb we offer up must be based upon the truth. and the ministries of the churches and internet are teaching every form of Jesus and Messiah that can be conjured up. so I want to do address this question

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

💥 IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL I WOULD APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL 

VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12

OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS 

[email protected]

