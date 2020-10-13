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Hidden Secrets of Money (FULL SERIES) (MUST WATCH)
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81 views • October 13, 2020
A series presented by Mike Maloney as he travels the world to uncover the Hidden Secrets of Money. Learn about gold and silver, central banking, wealth cycles, deficit spending, monetary history, the financial crisis, the fiscal cliff, the debt ceiling and more. (Around 10 minutes of Germany Bashing near the end, ignore that and this series is worth watching)
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