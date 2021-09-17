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The Cold War: Survival | Bill Whittle and Stefan Molyneux
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41 views • September 17, 2021
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3656/the-cold-war-survival-bill-whittle-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3656-the-cold-war-survival-bill-whittle-and-stefan-molyneux
As tensions continue to rise between the United States of America and Russia once again, the history of the Cold War becomes incredibly relevant to the discussion of modern day. Bill Whittle and Stefan Molyneux discuss their personal experiences of the Cold War tensions and fallout, the rise and fall of the Soviet Union, the murderous nature of communist regimes, the slander of Sen. Joseph McCarthy, the scar-tissue of Russia's bloody history and much much more!
For more from Bill Whittle, please check out:
https://www.billwhittle.com
https://www.youtube.com/BillWhittleChannel
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3656/the-cold-war-survival-bill-whittle-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3656-the-cold-war-survival-bill-whittle-and-stefan-molyneux
As tensions continue to rise between the United States of America and Russia once again, the history of the Cold War becomes incredibly relevant to the discussion of modern day. Bill Whittle and Stefan Molyneux discuss their personal experiences of the Cold War tensions and fallout, the rise and fall of the Soviet Union, the murderous nature of communist regimes, the slander of Sen. Joseph McCarthy, the scar-tissue of Russia's bloody history and much much more!
For more from Bill Whittle, please check out:
https://www.billwhittle.com
https://www.youtube.com/BillWhittleChannel
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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