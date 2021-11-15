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The Woke Mob Sets Itself Up For Disaster
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242 views • November 15, 2021
The progenitors of globalist propaganda are so short sighted and filled with blind hatred and arrogance that they have lost sight of the inevitable consequences of their public statements. While more athletes collapse after taking the booster mandate tyranny. Aaron Rodgers and Kyrie Irving are standing with their God given rights. The woke mob is setting itself up for disaster.
RELATED LINKS:
https://www.infowars.com/
https://banned.video/
SOURCE: https://banned.video/watch?id=619174726eb7794b57cb11b2
RELATED LINKS:
https://www.infowars.com/
https://banned.video/
SOURCE: https://banned.video/watch?id=619174726eb7794b57cb11b2
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