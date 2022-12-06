Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Daraku Tenshi - The Fallen Angels (1998, Arcade)
35 views
channel image
FuerstBitmarck
Published 18 hours ago |

Daraku Tenshi - The Fallen Angels is a one-on-one fighting game developed and published by Psikyo.

The game is set in an unknown city in the then-future year 2010. Ten years ago, the city has been devastated by a major earthquake, and fallen into anarchy and decay. Now the city is run crime syndicates and plagued with drug problems.

Keywords
beatemupfighting gamepsikyo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket