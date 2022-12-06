Daraku Tenshi - The Fallen Angels (1998, Arcade)

Daraku Tenshi - The Fallen Angels is a one-on-one fighting game developed and published by Psikyo.
The game is set in an unknown city in the then-future year 2010. Ten years ago, the city has been devastated by a major earthquake, and fallen into anarchy and decay. Now the city is run crime syndicates and plagued with drug problems.
