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Proposal For A Tribal Authority To Combat Petty Crime
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10 views • March 02, 2022
Are your tired of the petty crime that eats away at the decorum of your community? Misdemeanors are the steppingstone to every recidivist’s career. Are you interested in a justice system that is less militaristic and more civil? Common Law is the ancient and traditional response tribal communities relied on to deal with malfeasance and social misfits. There is a tribal alternative to a policing model grounded in military justice and policing methods. Military justice applied to civil society turns misfits into felons. There is a tribal alternative.
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