The Great Reset Deep Dive - Part 3: The Globalist Elites Plans for YOUR Future
Flyover Conservatives
Published 20 hours ago
Clay Clark has been at the forefront of the patriot movement through his podcast, business, and the

ReAwaken Tour. During the interview, Clay breaks down how he came to start the Reawaken Tour, the Great Reset, the World Economic Forum, and many other current-day issues.



We have broken down this 3-hour interview into as much “bite-sized” pieces as possible for your quick study, but there is so much to unpack and understand.



Please enjoy the interview for its final release - 3 part segments.



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: theflyoverapp.com



Clay Clark

WEBSITE: www.timetofreeamerica.com

PODCAST: www.thrivetimeshow.com



FOR ALL INFORMATION FROM CLAY:

► Text CLAY to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)



For Tickets to a ReAwaken America Event - text the word FLYOVER to 918-851-0102





