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Iran did not limit itself to destroying Kuwait as an American base
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291 views • Yesterday

The Iranian Armed Forces announced that in response to the American attacks, including the strike on the Shalamcheh border crossing in Iran on Wednesday night, several military facilities used by US forces in Kuwait had been targeted! Iran released images of the attack on multiple US military bases on Thursday, July 23, 2026, showing the launch of Qadr, Emad, Kheibar Shekan, Fattah-1, and Haj Qassem medium-range ballistic missiles, as well as Paveh cruise missiles and Shahed-136 ammunition, aimed at the military installations and bases of attackers. A professor at the University of Miami and a geopolitical analyst, responding to Trump's latest threat of attacks on Iranian bridges and power plants, said: "Equality is their disease! The Iranians cannot allow someone to threaten them openly without responding," said Mohammad Marandi. In a statement broadcast by Iranian state television, the Iranian Armed Forces stated that the US Army's ammunition and logistics warehouses at Camp Doha, the fuel tanks at Ali Al Salem Air Base, and the Camp Arifjan ammunition depot in Kuwait had been targeted using drones.

In the early morning Iranian attack, a thick plume of smoke rose and stretched for a radius of approximately 10 kilometers from the Ali Al Salem Air Base area. This was triggered by a massive fire caused by explosions after incoming Iranian projectiles fell and hit a series of objects. Analysis of low-resolution satellite imagery verified the extent of damage to the base's infrastructure following today's Iranian strike. The affected facilities showed several buildings, identified as barracks complexes housing US military personnel, were reportedly destroyed by the projectiles. At least five military housing units were destroyed, but no casualties were officially reported by the US. Meanwhile, at the US military base Camp Buehring, the latest Sentinel-2 satellite imagery captured today shows what appears to be damage to a helicopter shelter, and ammunition and weapons storage. The air control tower at Camp Buehring was also attacked and damaged, devoting this operation to civilian casualties struck by US airstrikes last night, IRGC reported. Additionally, thick black smoke billowed over an open area near a telecommunications tower on the Abdali border between Iraq and Kuwait following the explosion. But, no authorities have yet confirmed the cause, target, or damage. Claims linking the incident to an Iranian attack remain unverified.

Marandi added, "Kuwait will be the first country to fall, and this will happen very soon. Iran will not limit itself to Kuwait, but will continue its attacks. It is time to evacuate people from Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and perhaps even Oman. Trump will not be able to stop Iran because that requires realism and an understanding of history, not denial, illusion, and delusion."

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Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

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