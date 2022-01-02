© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
1/1/2022 Miles Guo: The Whistleblowers’ Movement has managed to advance against all the odds and has proved the CCP’s superstitious nature by using the CCP’s own propaganda against itself; the Whistleblowers’ Movement possesses the power of butterflies to change the world