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Sarreguemines Barbotine Fish shaped Dishes 1950s
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8 views • November 07, 2019
Collection of French Antique Pottery, of the well-known Sarreguemines Factory, located in France. Items are dating of the 1950s.
This Mid century set, including Majolica Fish shaped Plates, Large fish serving platters, Gravy Boat, and Soup Fish Head Tureen, the whole set, coming in Chestnut Brown and Emerald Green colors. Perfect for a kitchen wall display.
and this Yellow and Green Majolica Corn Cob Soup Tureen, Barbotine ear of corn, ceramic dish with lid.
All Mid-century pieces have an attribution mark such as a manufacturer’s label, a certificate of authenticity, or a production mark. Item Condition is Good and Vintage items have no defects, but it may show slight traces of use.
Materials include Earthenware, Glazed Ceramic.
For More detailed information and photos. Please do not hesitate to contact us by email.
This Mid century set, including Majolica Fish shaped Plates, Large fish serving platters, Gravy Boat, and Soup Fish Head Tureen, the whole set, coming in Chestnut Brown and Emerald Green colors. Perfect for a kitchen wall display.
and this Yellow and Green Majolica Corn Cob Soup Tureen, Barbotine ear of corn, ceramic dish with lid.
All Mid-century pieces have an attribution mark such as a manufacturer’s label, a certificate of authenticity, or a production mark. Item Condition is Good and Vintage items have no defects, but it may show slight traces of use.
Materials include Earthenware, Glazed Ceramic.
For More detailed information and photos. Please do not hesitate to contact us by email.
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